IHSAA Boys Swimming Sectional Results

PARADISE, IN (WFIE) -

--IHSAA Boys Swimming & Diving Sectional Results, at Castle Natatorium--

1. Castle 473

2. Evansville Memorial 428

3. Evansville North 263.5

4. Evansville  Reitz 260

5. Mt. Vernon 187

6. Boonville 168.5

7. Evansville Mater Dei 107

8. Evansville Central 87

9. Gibson Southern 44

10. Evansville Harrison 28

---Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay---

1.  CASTLE  1:35.99, STATE CUT--Alexander Montgomery, Landon Eisenhut, Braden Rollins, & Samuel Titzer.

2.  MEMORIAL  1:37.07, STATE CUT--Mason Miller, Isaac Manion, Nate Alexander, & Drew Alexander.

---Boys 200 Yard Freestyle---

1.  Abraham Hass  CASTLE  1:42.97, STATE CUT.

---Boys 200 Yard Individual Medley---

1.  Landon Eisenhut  CASTLE  1:55.07, STATE CUT

---Boys 50 Yard Freestyle---

1.  Braden Rollins  CASTLE  21.07, STATE CUT

---Boys 100 Yard Fly---

1.  Braden Rollins  CASTLE 50.20* (sectional and pool record) STATE CUT

---Boys 100 Yard Freestyle---

1.  Samuel Titzer  CASTLE  46.45 STATE CUT

2.  Mason Miller  MEMORIAL 47.26 STATE CUT

3.  Abraham Hass  CASTLE  47.32 STATE CUT

---Boys 500 Yard Freestyle---

1.  Alexander Montgomery  CASTLE  4:40.05* (sectional record)  STATE CUT

---Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay---

1.  MEMORIAL  1:27.58, STATE CUT:  Connor Headlee, Drew Alexander, Nate Alexander, Mason Miller

---Boys 100 Yard Backstroke---

1.  Alexander Montgomery  CASTLE 51.40, STATE CUT

2.  Mason Miller  MEMORIAL  52.11, STATE CUT

---Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke---

1.  Landon Eisenhut  CASTLE  57.67, STATE CUT

2.  Samuel Titzer  CASTLE  58.46, STATE CUT

---Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay---

1.  CASTLE  3:14.65,  Braden Rollins, Abraham Hass, Samuel Titzer, Alexander Montgomery

---Boys 1-meter Diving---

1.  Donnevun Banks  NORTH, 373.85, 20.0

2.  Treye Oliver  NORTH, 339.70, 17.0

3.  Reid Veatch  MT. VERNON, 287.20, 16.0

4.  Jake Claxton  MT.VERNON, 277.65,15.0

