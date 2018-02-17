Evansville sorority alumnae raise money for scholarships

It was a night of fellowship and fundraising. The Evansville Alumnae chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority held their annual Strawberries and Champagne Scholarship Gala.

Funds raised at the formal dinner and dance event will be used to award scholarships to local high school seniors who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, community involvement, and financial need.

Last year, $10,000 dollars were awarded in scholarships to a dozen students. Each student also received a care package.

In the past nine years, the organization has handed out $73,000 dollars.

The group also celebrated their 40th anniversary.

If you'd like to apply for a scholarship, you can find that information here.

