Hoosiers Win Two Titles on Final Night of Big Ten Championships

The No. 9-ranked Indiana University women’s swimming and diving team ended the 2018 Women’s Big Ten Championships on a high note Saturday night at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio.

The Hoosiers won two Big Ten titles on Saturday night, bringing the team’s total to five for the week. In total, the Hoosiers won 10 medals – five gold, one silver and four bronze.

Indiana finished in second place at the Big Ten Championships with a total score of 1,152.5 points. Michigan won the team title with a score of 1,465, while Ohio State placed third with a total of 1,094.5. IU scored 27.5 more points than the team did last season at the Big Ten’s.

IU has placed first or second at the Big Ten Championships in each of the last 10 years, winning the title three-straight times from 2009 to 2011. The Hoosiers have finished second the last seven seasons.

Earning First-Team All-Big Ten honors for the Hoosiers were Grace Haskett, Christine Jensen

Lilly King, Jessica Parratto and Ali Rockett.

Lilly King continued her unprecedented run in the breaststroke on Saturday night, winning the 200 breaststroke for the third-straight season with a NCAA A cut and McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion pool record time of 2:04.68. King’s time is the fourth-best mark in school history and ranks as the top-time in the nation this season.

With her win on Saturday night, King becomes the first woman in Big Ten history to sweep both the 100 and 200 breast three-straight years. In three seasons, King has won 12 Big Ten titles – seven individual and five on relays.

Also, in the Championship Final, Laura Morley finished eighth overall with a NCAA B cut time of 2:11.55. In the B Final, freshman Abby Kirkpatrick was sixth to place 14th overall with a personal-best and B cut mark of 2:12.80. In the C Final, Mackenzie Atencio was third to take 19th overall with a PR and B cut of 2:13.40.

In the Championship Final of the platform dive, IU’s Jessica Parratto repeated as Big Ten champion to win the third title of her career with a NCAA Zones qualifying score of 378.15. Parratto’s mark is the fourth-best in school history and included dives that earned scores of 86.40 and 81.60.

Parratto had a tremendous week at the Big Ten Championships, as the redshirt junior was one of just three divers to make the Championship Final of all three events.

Senior Kennedy Goss led five Hoosiers in the 200 backstroke finals, winning the bronze medal in the Championship Final with a NCAA B cut time of 1:51.66.

In the B Final of the 200 back, Rachel Matsumura led a trio of Hoosiers with NCAA B cuts. The senior took third to place 11th overall with a time of 1:55.13, while Marie Chamberlain was 15th in 1:56.51. Freshman Camryn Forbes was 15th in a time of 1:57.47.

In the C Final, freshman Bailey Kovac took second to finish 18th overall with a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 1:56.73.

In the 1,650 freestyle, Cassy Jernberg had a great performance, finishing fifth overall with a NCAA B cut and personal-best time of 15:54.41. Jernberg’s time is the fifth-fastest in school history and was less than a second off a NCAA A cut.

In the 400 freestyle relay, the Hoosier team of Delaney Barnard, Holly Spears, Kennedy Goss and Shelby Koontz just missed the school record time by 0.01 seconds, placing fifth overall with a NCAA B cut time of 3:15.76.

Shelby Koontz led three Hoosiers in the 200 butterfly, placing seventh overall in the Championship Final with a NCAA B cut time of 1:56.95.

In the B Final, Reagan Cook was seventh to place 15th overall with a B cut of 1:58.66. In the C Final, junior Christine Jensen capped her great week, touching the wall first with a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 1:57.98.

Delaney Barnard led three IU swimmers in the B Final of the 100 freestyle, all of whom touched the wall with NCAA B cuts. Barnard took third to finish 11th overall with a personal-best time of 49.23. Holly Spears was 12th overall with a time of 49.36, while Maria Paula Heitmann was 14th in 49.73.

In the C Final, senior Ali Rockett tied for second to finish in a tie for 17th overall with a PR and NCAA B cut time of 49.48. Freshman Grace Haskett took 23rd overall with a time of 50.22.

Over the course of the Big Ten Championships, the Hoosiers posted some impressive accolades. Indiana broke two school records, two Big Ten records, two Big Ten meet records and six McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion pool records. IU also amassed seven NCAA A cut times and had 58 personal-best marks.

Courtesy: Indiana University Athletics