Webster Co. Lady Trojans on a roll - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Webster Co. Lady Trojans on a roll

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) -

The Webster County Lady Trojans have been rolling this year.  

In fact, at the end of Kentucky's regular season, they sit atop the 2nd region standings at 23-6.

The Trojans finished off their schedule with a six-game winning streak, and feel like they're peaking at the right time.  

Now, Webster is led by two 1,000-point scorers:  junior, Karlie Keeney, and senior, Jessica Winders.  

Head coach Brandon Fisher says they feel good about where they're at heading into the post-season.

Next for the Lady Trojans is the district tourney which begins Monday against rival Union County at 7 p.m. at Henderson County High school.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 
?

Powered by Frankly