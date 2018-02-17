Webster Co. Lady Trojans on a roll

The Webster County Lady Trojans have been rolling this year.

In fact, at the end of Kentucky's regular season, they sit atop the 2nd region standings at 23-6.

The Trojans finished off their schedule with a six-game winning streak, and feel like they're peaking at the right time.

Now, Webster is led by two 1,000-point scorers: junior, Karlie Keeney, and senior, Jessica Winders.

Head coach Brandon Fisher says they feel good about where they're at heading into the post-season.

Next for the Lady Trojans is the district tourney which begins Monday against rival Union County at 7 p.m. at Henderson County High school.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

?