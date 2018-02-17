High school students volunteer at Tri-State Food Bank

Nearly 60 students spent their Saturday morning volunteering at the Tri-State Food Bank.

Officials say that volunteers filled nearly 600 boxes and backpacks with food that will be distributed around the area.

Members of the Harrison High School football program and students from Elgin High School and Elgin Community College arrived early Saturday morning to pack up boxes and bags with food as part of the Tri-State Food Banks Volunteer Blitz.

Executive Director of the Tri-State Food Bank Glenn Roberts says that the amount of support they received today could make a real difference in the community.

"Volunteering at the Tri-State Food Bank, I think, is one of the most heartwarming things you can do," said Roberts. "Personally, working here is the most heartwarming job I've ever had because everything you do you know, you're making a difference in someone's lives"

Roberts said that the food the students packaged would go to senior citizens and other local food pantries around the area.

If you are interested volunteering with the Tri-State Food Bank you can visit their website.

Roberts says volunteers are welcome during the week or during their volunteer blitzes every first and third Saturday of the month.

