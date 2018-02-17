IHSAA boys swimming sectionals

Nearly 60 students spent their Saturday morning volunteering at the Tri-State Food Bank. Officials say that volunteers filled nearly 600 boxes and backpacks with food that will be distributed around the area.More >>
Nearly 60 students spent their Saturday morning volunteering at the Tri-State Food Bank. Officials say that volunteers filled nearly 600 boxes and backpacks with food that will be distributed around the area.More >>
Prom season shopping can be difficult for some with dresses costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars.More >>
Prom season shopping can be difficult for some with dresses costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars.More >>
One community organization is getting kids out of the house on Saturdays and into a hands-on learning environment.More >>
One community organization is getting kids out of the house on Saturdays and into a hands-on learning environment.More >>
A recall has been issued for Cherry Ski cases. According to the Double Cola Company, they are recalling approximately 200 cases of its Cherry Ski product.More >>
A recall has been issued for Cherry Ski cases. According to the Double Cola Company, they are recalling approximately 200 cases of its Cherry Ski product.More >>
Soon-to-be big brothers and sisters got some hands on training on Friday. Deaconess hosted a Super Siblings class for 4-year-old to 10-year-old children preparing for their new role.More >>
Soon-to-be big brothers and sisters got some hands on training on Friday. Deaconess hosted a Super Siblings class for 4-year-old to 10-year-old children preparing for their new role.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Anger bubbles over at funerals for students and teachers killed in Florida school shooting.More >>
Anger bubbles over at funerals for students and teachers killed in Florida school shooting.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
US Marshals arrested the suspect on Corley Street, investigators said he was hiding in a residence.More >>
US Marshals arrested the suspect on Corley Street, investigators said he was hiding in a residence.More >>