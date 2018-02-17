EVSC Foundation provides prom dresses for students

Prom season shopping can be difficult for some with dresses costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

On Saturday, the EVSC Foundation gave hundreds of girls the opportunity to get the dress of their dreams.

There were over 500 dresses that were all donated and free of charge to the students. Organizers say every girl, from any financial situation, deserves to memorable prom night.

"The opportunity is just wonderful to give back to these kids. We had one in earlier that said that she's a single parent family home and wasn't going to be able to find a prom dress, and so we were able to fulfill her dreams," Executive Director Maureen Baton said. "We have so many styles with halter tops or sleeveless, and there's shorts; all the trends. So it's been fun to see them try on a lot of dresses."

The prom dress drive will be going on for the next couple of weekends. You can find more information here.

