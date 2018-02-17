Students learn skills in hands on environment

One community organization is getting kids out of the house on Saturdays and into a hands-on learning environment.

The Pathfinders Project teaches middle and high school students about television production, graphic design, planes, rocketry, and coding fields.

The hands-on classes are taught by instructors from the University of Evansville, ISU, and Ivy Tech.

Organizers say the courses are a great way for students to learn outside of the traditional classroom setting.

"There's a void in activities on Saturdays first and foremost, and being around these caring adults is what students enjoy doing, and then these caring adults are developing programs that are attractive and relevant to what students really want to know and learn about," said Carver Community Center Executive Director David Wagner.

The Pathfinders Project is offered in a six week series in the spring and fall.

