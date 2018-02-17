Union Co. HS wins 3rd straight team wrestling championship

Union County High School won it's third straight team KHSAA wrestling championship.

It's the 10th wrestling state championship they've won overall.

Congratulations .@UnionCountyHS on its 10th Wrestling State Championship this afternoon. AD tells me parade thru Morganfield begins around 2:30 Sunday. — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) February 17, 2018

They are having a pep rally at 3 p.m. Sunday at the high school.

Union County's 195 lb. Matthias Ervin is a KHSAA state champ!!! That clinches another team state wrestling title, for Union County!! https://t.co/FdzoCxsvKp — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) February 17, 2018

Aaron Hancock will have more details on 14 News at 6 p.m.

