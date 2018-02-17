Union Co. HS wins 3rd straight team wrestling championship - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Union Co. HS wins 3rd straight team wrestling championship

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(Source: UCHS Athletics) (Source: UCHS Athletics)
KENTUCKY (WFIE) -

Union County High School won it's third straight team KHSAA wrestling championship.

It's the 10th wrestling state championship they've won overall. 

They are having a pep rally at 3 p.m. Sunday at the high school.

