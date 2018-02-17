IU Qualifies 21 for Final Night of Finals at Big Ten Championships

The No. 9-ranked Indiana University women’s swimming and diving team will bring back 21 finalists on Saturday for the final night of the 2018 Women’s Big Ten Championships at the McCorkle Aquatic Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Of the 21 finalists, five compete in Championship Finals, eight in B Finals and five in C Finals. Those numbers don’t include the 1,650 freestyle, which IU will have three swimmers participating. Entering the final night, IU is in second place with a total of 787 points.

200 Backstroke:

Five Hoosiers qualified for the evening finals of the 200 backstroke, with senior Kennedy Goss leading the way. Goss will be the No. 2 seed for the Championship Final with a NCAA B cut of 1:52.12

Three IU swimmers earned spots in the B Final with a NCAA B cut times. Rachel Matsumura (1:55.34), Marie Chamberlain (1:55.45) and Camryn Forbes (1:55.81) qualified 11-13 for Indiana. Forbes’ mark was a personal-best for the freshman.

Fellow freshman Bailey Kovac will swim in the C Final after coming in with a personal-best and NCAA B cut of 1:57.54, cutting nearly five second off her previous PR.

100 Freestyle:

Five IU swimmers qualified for the evening finals of the 100 freestyle with NCAA B cut times. Holly Spears (49.24), Delaney Barnard (49.52) and Maria Paula Heitmann (49.54) will all swim in the B Final. Both Barnard’s and Heitmann’s times were personal-bests.

Freshman Grace Haskett (49.71) and senior Ali Rockett (49.84) will swim in the C Final. Rockett’s mark is a personal-best.

200 Breaststroke:

Two-time defending champion Lilly King will be the top seed in the Championship Final of the 200 breaststroke on Saturday night after touching the wall with a NCAA A cut of 2:06.38. King’s time is the sixth-best of her career and ranks as the seventh-best time in school history.

Joining King in the A Final will be Laura Morley, who qualified seventh overall with a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 2:11.35.

Freshman Abby Kirkpatrick will swim in the B Final after posting a PR and B cut of 2:13.34, while Mackenzie Atencio swam a PR and B cut of 2:13.79 to qualify for the C Final.

200 Butterfly:

Shelby Koontz continued her great swimming this week, earning a spot in the Championship Final of the 200 butterfly, qualifying seventh overall with a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 1:56.89.

Reagan Cook qualified for the B Final with a time of 1:57.97, while Christine Jensen earned a place in the C Final with a mark of 1:59.34. Both times are NCAA B cuts.

Platform Dive:

Jessica Parratto will make her third Championship Final appearance of the week after qualifying second overall with a NCAA Zones qualifying score of 340.45. Parratto, who won the title last year in the event, had two scores of 80 points or higher in prelims.

The freshmen duo of Mya Kraeger and Taylor Carter both scored points for the Hoosiers, with each recording personal-best and NCAA Zones qualifying scores. Kraeger finished 17th overall with a total of 257.45, while Carter was 21st with a score of 242.75.

The No. 9 Hoosiers will conclude the 2018 Big Ten Championships on Saturday evening with the finals of the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, 1,650 freestyle, platform dive and 400 freestyle relay.

Be sure to keep up with all the latest news on the Indiana men's and women's swimming and diving teams on social media – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

200 Backstroke:

Kennedy Goss – 1:52.12 (Championship Final - NCAA B Cut)

Rachel Matsumura – 1:55.34 (B Final - NCAA B Cut)

Marie Chamberlain – 1:55.45 (B Final - NCAA B Cut)

Camryn Forbes – 1:55.81 (B Final - Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)

Bailey Kovac – 1:57.54 (C Final - Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)

35. Katie Keller – 1:59.88

100 Freestyle:

Holly Spears – 49.24 (B Final - NCAA B Cut)

Delaney Barnard – 49.52 (B Final - Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)

Maria Paula Heitmann – 49.54 (B Final - Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)

Grace Haskett – 49.71 (C Final - NCAA B Cut)

Ali Rockett – 49.84 (C Final - Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)

46. Laurel Eiber – 50.84

200 Breaststroke:

Lilly King – 2:06.38 (Championship Final - NCAA A Cut)

Laura Morley – 2:11.35 (Championship Final - Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)

Abby Kirkpatrick – 2:13.34 (B Final - Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)

Mackenzie Atencio – 2:13.79 (C Final - Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)

28. Hope Hayward – 2:15.72 (Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)

200 Butterfly:

Shelby Koontz – 1:56.89 (Championship Final - Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)

Reagan Cook – 1:57.97 (B Final - NCAA B Cut)

Christine Jensen – 1:59. 34 (C Final - NCAA B Cut)

28. Sam Lisy – 2:00.66

Platform Dive:

Jessica Parratto – 340.45 (NCAA Zones Qualifying Score)

17. Mya Kraeger – 257.45 (Personal Best, NCAA Zones Qualifying Score)

21. Taylor Carter – 242.75 (Personal Best, NCAA Zones Qualifying Score)

Courtesy: IU Media Relations