Kids get chance to prepare for new role in Super Siblings class

Soon-to-be big brothers and sisters got some hands on training on Friday.

Deaconess hosted a Super Siblings class for 4-year-old to 10-year-old children preparing for their new role. Kids learned about hand-washing, gentle touch, also diapering and swaddling the baby.

Instructors explained it is important to include kids in this life-changing event as they get ready for their new addition.

"Just always include the youngest one in anything and they'll feel more like, in the family, they're being a helper," said Wendy Spencer, Maternal Care Educator. "And their less likely to have tantrums or feel like their left out and have that separation feeling."

Deaconess will host more sibling classes on March 12 and April 9 at The Women's Hospital. Just head to their website to sign up.

