Beer, wine sales at Purdue football games top $500,000

Beer and wine sold during football games are pouring money into Purdue University's athletic department.

The Journal and Courier reports that Purdue collected $567,000 in revenue last fall at Ross-Ade Stadium. Alcohol sales were expanded to the entire stadium during the 2017 season.

During previous seasons, alcohol was limited to certain ticket holders and designated areas.

Purdue is one of 10 Big Ten schools that allow alcohol sales at football games but one of only four that allow sales throughout the stadium.

Sales were highest during games against Indiana and Michigan. There were fewer drinkers at the Nebraska game.

