14 First Alert: Rain expected early Saturday; snow mixture possible

The total amount of rainfall over the next few days is expected around 3". (WFIE)

Spring is still a month away, but we will have a very spring-like weather pattern over the next several days.

Rain returns to the Tri-State early Saturday, possibly mixed with snow.

More rain arrives with very mild temperatures early next week. Thunderstorms are possible as well.

Additional rain arrives on Tuesday, with more on the way later in the week.

Total rainfall over the next several days may top out over three inches.

