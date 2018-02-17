14 First Alert: Rain expected early Saturday; snow mixture possible

Spring is still a month away, but we will have a very spring-like weather pattern over the next several days.More >>
Evansville police arrested a student after they say he created a fake Facebook account to make a threat toward an Evansville high school.More >>
Highway 41 southbound drivers endured hours of traffic backup for their Friday commute.More >>
Indiana is on the leading edge of a manufacturing comeback in this country. Dubois County is a powerhouse within the state. In places like Jasper, Huntingburg, and Ferdinand, good paying manufacturing jobs are being created faster than the workforce can fill them.More >>
Here are the latest food inspection report.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
Group chat messages and past police reports are beginning to piece together Nikolas Cruz’s violent history.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
