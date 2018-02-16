Third period comeback earns point against Knoxville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Third period comeback earns point against Knoxville

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
(Source: Pro-Thunderbolts) (Source: Pro-Thunderbolts)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Down 5-2 in the third period, the Thunderbolts would rally around netminder Ryan de Melo and score four goals to force overtime, earning a point in a 7-6 shootout loss to Knoxville on Friday.

Dave Williams would get the scoring started in the first period, scoring only 50 seconds in to give the Bolts the lead early.  Williams — from John Scorcia and Brandon Lubin — would score again in the second period at the 6:14 mark to tie the game at two goals aside.  Down 5-2 late in the second, head coach Jeff Pyle elected to replace Jonah Imoo with the recently signed de Melo, and he would play extremely well down the stretch, giving Evansville a chance to get back into the game.  L

?Lubin would make it a 5-3 deficit at the 4:51 mark from Dylan Clarke and Chase Nieuwendyk.  A couple minutes later at the 7:34 mark, a shot by Nick D’Avolio bounced on Knoxville goalie Troy Davenport, and there to cash in the rebound was freshly-acquired forward Shayne Morrissey to make it 5-4, also assisted by Robbie Hall.  D’Avolio would do one better, scoring the game-tying goal at the 13:43 mark from Nick Lazorko and Morrissey.

Evansville would take a late lead, as a brilliant play by Dylan Clarke resulted in his 21st goal of the season to give them a 6-5 lead.  Knoxville would tie the game and win in a shootout, but the Thunderbolts earned a hard-fought point in the standings.

For Evansville, Williams scored twice, Clarke, Morrissey, Lubin and D’Avolio earned a goal and assist each, Imoo made 14 saves, as did de Melo.  The Bolts head off to Alabama to take on the Birmingham Bulls tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. CST, then in Huntsville on Sunday at 5 p.m. CST.  The next home game will be on Friday, Feb. 23 against the Macon Mayhem.

Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts Media Relations

