King wins 11th conference title on Friday night at Big Ten Championships

The No. 9-ranked Indiana University women’s swimming and diving team won another title on Friday night at the 2018 Women’s Big Ten Championships at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio.

Headed in to the fourth and final day on Saturday, the Hoosiers sit in second place with a total of 787 points. Michigan lead with 926 points, while Minnesota is third with 742 points. Ohio State (725) and Wisconsin (514) round out the top-five.

For the third-straight season, Lilly King was dominant in the Championship Final of the 100 breaststroke, winning with a NCAA A cut time of 56.46. King’s time is the second-best of her career and broke the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion pool record she set in the morning prelims.

The Big Ten title is the third this week for King, who was on the winning 200 and 400 medley relays. The Evansville, Ind. native has won 11 Big Ten championships so far in her career.

In the B Final, freshman Abby Kirkpatrick placed sixth to take 14th overall with a NCAA B cut of 1:01.55, while Laura Morley was 19th overall after placing third in the C Final with a NCAA B cut of 1:01.46.

Senior Ali Rockett was tremendous in the Championship Final of the 100 backstroke, winning silver with a NCAA B cut time of 51.41. Rockett’s time is the seventh-best time in Indiana school history.

Classmate Marie Chamberlain won the B Final for IU, finishing ninth overall with a NCAA B cut of 51.41. Freshman Grace Haskett was sixth in the B Final to place 14th overall with a B cut of 53.55.

Senior Rachel Matsumura had a great swim in the C Final, touching the wall first and tying her personal-best time with a B cut of 53.51.

Christine Jensen continued her great showing this week at the conference championships, winning the bronze in the Championship Final of the 100 butterfly with a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 51.28. Jensen’s mark is the third-fastest time in Indiana history.

Shelby Koontz was right behind Jensen, taking fourth overall in the A Final with a PR and B cut of 52.28. Koontz ranks has the third-best performer in the event with her time. Holly Spears finished seventh in the B Final to place 15th overall with a B cut of 53.78.

Kennedy Goss took fourth overall for the Hoosiers in the Championship Final of the 200 freestyle, touching the wall with a NCAA B cut time of 1:44.16. In the B Final, Maria Paula Heitmann was third to finish 11th overall with a B cut of 1:45.84. Delaney Barnard was fourth to take 12th place overall with a B cut of 1:46.04.

The Hoosier 200 freestyle relay team of Grace Haskett, Ali Rockett, Holly Spears and Shelby Koontz placed fourth overall, touching in a NCAA B cut time of 1:29.08. The time is the second-best mark in program history.

Haskett had another great 50 free, leadoff leg for IU, going 22.43. Her time is the seventh-best in school history, giving the freshman six of the top-10 times in school history.

In the diving well, Jessica Parratto took sixth place in the Championship Final of the 3-meter dive, totaling a NCAA Zones qualifying score of 352.45. Parratto scored over 51 points on five her six dives, including an impressive 72.00 on her third attempt.

Freshman Taylor Carter earned a spot in her first B Final as a Hoosier, finishing 16th overall with a score of 251.05.

Sam Lisy placed eighth overall in the Championship Final of the 400 IM with a personal-best time and NCAA B cut of 4:10.55. In the B Final of the 400 IM, freshman Bailey Kovac led a trio of Hoosiers, placing third in the race to take 11th overall with a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 4:14.17.

Reagan Cook (4:16.17) was 15th overall, while Josie Grote (4:17.60) took 16th. Both times are NCAA B cut marks.

100 Butterfly

3. Christine Jensen – 51.28 (Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)

4. Shelby Koontz – 52.28 (Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)

15. Holly Spears – 53.78 (NCAA B Cut)

400 IM

8. Sam Lisy – 4:10.55 (Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)

11. Bailey Kovac – 4:14.17 (Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)

15. Reagan Cook – 4:16.17 (NCAA B Cut)

16. Josie Grote – 4:17.60 (NCAA B Cut)

200 Freestyle

4. Kennedy Goss – 1:44.16 (NCAA B Cut)

11. Maria Paula Heitmann – 1:45.84 (NCAA B Cut)

12. Delaney Barnard – 1:46.04 (NCAA B Cut)

100 Breaststroke

1. Lilly King – 56.46 (NCAA A Cut, Pool Record)

14. Abby Kirkpatrick – 1:01.55 (NCAA B Cut)

19. Laura Morley – 1:01.46 (NCAA B Cut)

100 Backstroke

2. Ali Rockett – 51.41 (NCAA B Cut)

9. Marie Chamberlain – 52.48 (NCAA B Cut)

14. Grace Haskett – 53.55 (NCAA B Cut)

19. Rachel Matsumura – 53.51 (Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)

1-Meter Dive

6. Jessica Parratto – 352.45 (NCAA Zones Qualifying Score)

16. Taylor Carter – 251.05

400 Medley Relay

4. Grace Haskett, Ali Rockett, Holly Spears, Shelby Koontz – 1:29.08 (NCAA B Cut)

Courtesty: IU Athletics