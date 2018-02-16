Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection report.

Kite and Key Cafe, 2301 W Franklin St. Critical violations: Hand sink used for other things. Spray bottles not labeled/toxic. Sanitizing solution for wipe cloth to strong/weak. Lacking date markings in reach in coolers.

Big Bang Mongolian Grill, 2013 N Green River Rd. Non-critical violations: Buffet equipment not maintaining proper temperature for large food quantities. Bulk container scoop lacking handle. Facility lacking chemical sanitizer test strips. Mop improperly stored.

Jimmy Johns, 130 N St Joe Ave,. Non-critical violation: Grease trap log not available.

Market Street Living, 301 NW 3rd St. Non-critical violation: Warewash machine sanitizer line needs repair.

Subway, 1677 Lincoln Ave. Non-critical violation: In use utensils improperly stored in sanitizer.

United HBA Corp-Marathon, 1905 W Franklin St. Non-critical violations: Walk in cooler door latch in need of repair. Walk in cooler fans in need of cleaning.

Zuki, 1448 N Green River Rd. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous food items in walk in cooler lacking date marking.

Holiday Inn Evansville Airport, 7101 Highway 41. Non-critical violation:Glass storage area walls have peeling paint & tiling area around mop sink area in need of repair.

White Castle #37, 6940 Logan Dr. Critical violations: Food establishment does not have a certified food safety employee. Potentially hazardous food items not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less. Discarded. Hand washing sink used for other purposes. Non-critical violation: Hand soap not available at either hand sink.

Save A Lot #671, 2125 S Weinbach Ave. Critical violation: Knives in produce area stored soiled.

Sam´s Food Mkt/Smoke Shop, 900 W Columbia St. Critical violation: Food product improperly stored. Must be elevated 6 inches off the floor. Non-critical violation: Employee food items must be in designated areas.

Rosie´s Diner, 1423 W Maryland St. Critical violations: Food establishment doesn't have a certified food employee. Lacking proper date marking in reach in cooler. Ready to eat foods are being held with bare hands.

Rally´s #58, 1201 E Virginia St. Critical violation: Slicer soiled.

Penn Station East Coast Subs, 5310 Pearl Dr. Non-critical violations: Reach in coolers lacking temperature measuring devices. Mop improperly stored.

Noble Romans - Wash. Sq, 1216 Washington Sq. Non-critical violation: Ice guard within ice machine soiled.

China Garden, 501 N Main St. Critical violation: Improper storage of raw meats in cooler units.

Logans Roadhouse #381, 5645 Pearl Dr. Critical violation: Equipment in need of repair. Non-critical violation: Hand sink used for things.

Sauced, 1119 Parrett St. Critical violation: HACCP plan needed to do reduced oxygen packaging in the facility. Ice water baths not holding necessary foods at proper cold holding temperature. Either time stamp for no more than 4 hours holding or correct holding temperature to 41 F or below. Non-critical violation: Beard guards not being worn by kitchen employees.

Iwataya Restaurant, 8401 N Kentucky Ave. Critical violations: Ready to eat food not being date marked. Hand sink not accessible. Facility in need of food safety employee. Non-critical violation: Soap not properly dispensing at hand washing sink. Cleaning needed under fixed equipment and cabinets.

Grandy´s #188, 722 Landbridge Ave. Critical violations: Ready to eat food not maintaining 135 degrees. Food discarded.. Dish washing hose lacking air gap.

Fazoli´s #1756, 5232 Weston Rd. Critical violation: Lacking date markings on walking cooler. Non-critical violation: Reach in cooler in prep. area lacking thermometers.

Doubletree Evansville, 601 Walnut St. Critical violation: Melon over 41 deg F. on buffet line not being time marked.

Twisted Tomato, 2333 St. George Rd. Critical violation: Ready to eat food not maintained at 41F or less.

Azteca LLC, 1212 Washington Sq. Non-critical violation: Hand washing sink in prep area lacking warm water.

No violations:

Meijer Gas Station #287.

Spud Mobile.

Azzip Pizza.

Perfectly Fresh.

Hucks #383.

CVS Pharmacy #6255.

Elberts Natural Food Market Inc.

Zesto.

Wendy´s #346.

Thorntons #88.

Szechwan Chinese Restaurant.

Subway Sandwich Shop.

Subway #12340.

The Pony.

Scott Elementary School.

Rescue Mission.

Culver Family Learning Center.

Coconut Cafe @ Walther´s Golf-N-Fun Center.

Circle K #93.

Lincoln School K-8.

Just Cookies and More.

Iwataya Grocery.

AIS 1st Ave.

Hardees 2315 W Illinois St,.

Glenwood Leadership Academy K-8.

G.D. Ritzy´s.

Motomart #3202.

Arby´s #5754.

Adeles.

Beans & Baristas.

The Kitchen.

Mo's Traveling Medicine Show.

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins.