Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Here are the latest food inspection report.

Kite and Key Cafe, 2301 W Franklin St. Critical violations: Hand sink used for other things. Spray bottles not labeled/toxic. Sanitizing solution for wipe cloth to strong/weak. Lacking date markings in reach in coolers. 

Big Bang Mongolian Grill, 2013 N Green River Rd. Non-critical violations: Buffet equipment not maintaining proper temperature for large food quantities. Bulk container scoop lacking handle. Facility lacking chemical sanitizer test strips. Mop improperly stored.

Jimmy Johns, 130 N St Joe Ave,. Non-critical violation: Grease trap log not available.

Market Street Living, 301 NW 3rd St. Non-critical violation: Warewash machine sanitizer line needs repair.

Subway, 1677 Lincoln Ave. Non-critical violation: In use utensils improperly stored in sanitizer.

United HBA Corp-Marathon, 1905 W Franklin St. Non-critical violations: Walk in cooler door latch in need of repair. Walk in cooler fans in need of cleaning.

Zuki, 1448 N Green River Rd. Critical violation: Potentially hazardous food items in walk in cooler lacking date marking.

Holiday Inn Evansville Airport, 7101 Highway 41. Non-critical violation:Glass storage area walls have peeling paint & tiling area around mop sink area in need of repair.

White Castle #37, 6940 Logan Dr. Critical violations: Food establishment does not have a certified food safety employee. Potentially hazardous food items not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less. Discarded. Hand washing sink used for other purposes. Non-critical violation: Hand soap not available at either hand sink.

Save A Lot #671, 2125 S Weinbach Ave. Critical violation: Knives in produce area stored soiled.

Sam´s Food Mkt/Smoke Shop, 900 W Columbia St. Critical violation: Food product improperly stored. Must be elevated 6 inches off the floor. Non-critical violation: Employee food items must be in designated areas. 

Rosie´s Diner, 1423 W Maryland St. Critical violations: Food establishment doesn't have a certified food employee. Lacking proper date marking in reach in cooler. Ready to eat foods are being held with bare hands.

Rally´s #58, 1201 E Virginia St. Critical violation: Slicer soiled.

Penn Station East Coast Subs, 5310 Pearl Dr. Non-critical violations: Reach in coolers lacking temperature measuring devices. Mop improperly stored.

Noble Romans - Wash. Sq, 1216 Washington Sq. Non-critical violation:  Ice guard within ice machine soiled.

China Garden, 501 N Main St. Critical violation: Improper storage of raw meats in cooler units.

Logans Roadhouse #381, 5645 Pearl Dr. Critical violation: Equipment in need of repair. Non-critical violation: Hand sink used for things.

Sauced, 1119 Parrett St. Critical violation: HACCP plan needed to do reduced oxygen packaging in the facility. Ice water baths not holding necessary foods at proper cold holding temperature. Either time stamp for no more than 4 hours holding or correct holding temperature to 41 F or below. Non-critical violation: Beard guards not being worn by kitchen employees.

Iwataya Restaurant, 8401 N Kentucky Ave. Critical violations: Ready to eat food not being date marked. Hand sink not accessible. Facility in need of food safety employee. Non-critical violation: Soap not properly dispensing at hand washing sink. Cleaning needed under fixed equipment and cabinets. 

Grandy´s #188, 722 Landbridge Ave. Critical violations: Ready to eat food not maintaining 135 degrees. Food discarded.. Dish washing hose lacking air gap.

Fazoli´s #1756, 5232 Weston Rd. Critical violation: Lacking date markings on walking cooler. Non-critical violation: Reach in cooler in prep. area lacking thermometers.

Doubletree Evansville, 601 Walnut St. Critical violation: Melon over 41 deg F. on buffet line not being time marked.

Twisted Tomato, 2333 St. George Rd. Critical violation: Ready to eat food not maintained at 41F or less.

Azteca LLC, 1212 Washington Sq. Non-critical violation: Hand washing sink in prep area lacking warm water.

No violations:

Meijer Gas Station #287.

Spud Mobile.

Azzip Pizza.

Perfectly Fresh.

Hucks #383.

CVS Pharmacy #6255.

Elberts Natural Food Market Inc.

Zesto.

Wendy´s #346.

Thorntons #88.

Szechwan Chinese Restaurant.

Subway Sandwich Shop.

Subway #12340.

The Pony.

Scott Elementary School.

Rescue Mission.

Culver Family Learning Center.

Coconut Cafe @ Walther´s Golf-N-Fun Center.

Circle K #93.

Lincoln School K-8.

Just Cookies and More.

Iwataya Grocery.

AIS 1st Ave.

Hardees 2315 W Illinois St,.

Glenwood Leadership Academy K-8.

G.D. Ritzy´s.

Motomart #3202.

Arby´s #5754.

Adeles.

Beans & Baristas.

The Kitchen.

Mo's Traveling Medicine Show.

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Special Report: School for Skills

    Special Report: School for Skills

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:50 PM EST2018-02-17 03:50:24 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Indiana is on the leading edge of a manufacturing comeback in this country.  Dubois County is a powerhouse within the state. In places like Jasper, Huntingburg, and Ferdinand, good paying manufacturing jobs are being created faster than the workforce can fill them.

    More >>

    Indiana is on the leading edge of a manufacturing comeback in this country.  Dubois County is a powerhouse within the state. In places like Jasper, Huntingburg, and Ferdinand, good paying manufacturing jobs are being created faster than the workforce can fill them.

    More >>

  • Potholes to blame for Friday's Highway 41 backup

    Potholes to blame for Friday's Highway 41 backup

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:10 PM EST2018-02-17 03:10:33 GMT
    INDOT crews forced to shut down the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 41 near Waterworks Rd. Friday morning.INDOT crews forced to shut down the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 41 near Waterworks Rd. Friday morning.

    Highway 41 southbound drivers endured hours of traffic backup for their Friday commute. Indiana Transportation officials tell us their crews had to shut down the right-hand southbound lane near Waterworks Rd. early Friday afternoon because of a cluster of potholes. The Friday rush hour home was anything but. Many called in our newsroom telling us they had been stuck in Evansville heading into Henderson for three hours and counting. INDOT officials say the company they get asphalt ...

    More >>

    Highway 41 southbound drivers endured hours of traffic backup for their Friday commute. Indiana Transportation officials tell us their crews had to shut down the right-hand southbound lane near Waterworks Rd. early Friday afternoon because of a cluster of potholes. The Friday rush hour home was anything but. Many called in our newsroom telling us they had been stuck in Evansville heading into Henderson for three hours and counting. INDOT officials say the company they get asphalt ...

    More >>

  • Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:09 PM EST2018-02-17 03:09:48 GMT

    Here are the latest food inspection report. 

    More >>

    Here are the latest food inspection report. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly