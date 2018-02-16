Potholes to blame for Friday's Highway 41 backup

INDOT crews forced to shut down the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 41 near Waterworks Rd. Friday morning.

Highway 41 southbound drivers endured hours of traffic backup for their Friday commute.

Indiana Transportation officials tell us their crews had to shut down the right-hand southbound lane near Waterworks Rd. early Friday afternoon because of a cluster of potholes.

The Friday rush hour home was anything but.

Many called in our newsroom telling us they had been stuck in Evansville heading into Henderson for three hours and counting.



INDOT officials say the company they get asphalt from to fill potholes had a maintenance issue. They tell us, drivers can expect repairs next week, weather permitted.

Our reporters observed Highway 41 was backed up from Washington Ave. to the Twin Bridges during rush hour. Veterans Memorial Parkway southbound exits also looked like a parking lot for miles because of the pothole lane restriction.



"They're really bad," said one driver we spoke to.



"I'll tell you, if you got a small car--small tires--you could definitely pull a tire out," said another driver. "That will be a bad place to do it right there."

We'll keep you updated when the lane restriction is lifted.

