Child Abuse Review Board in Evansville is united front to keep kids safe

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, child abuse deaths doubled in Indiana in 2017, from 34 to 70.

According to Evansville Police, reports of child abuse have gone up 50% from 2016 to 2017. While officials tell us they are not necessarily seeing that increase in Vanderburgh County, there is still a group dedicated to keeping kids safe.

Several members of the community are on this special task force dedicated to child abuse. It is made up of detectives, doctors, mental health professionals, and others who work first hand with abused children.

Dr. Michelle Estep is a pediatrician at Deaconess and is on the review board. The group meets monthly to review cases and brainstorm prevention strategies. Estep says she sees cases of beating, medical neglect, sexual abuse, and largely, unsafe sleep. She heads up Deaconess's efforts to teach parents skills to avoid abuse.

"You may not realize that it's going to happen until suddenly you get frustrated. And so you do have to educate people on how to deal with things, how to deal with children's behaviors. Time outs are a good thing for people to use. Taking away privileges are good things for people to use," says Estep.

Her advice is rooted in "space and time." She says she is not trying to punish parents but to teach them.

"It does happen, and any parent can find themselves overwhelmed and frustrated. It could be from the child's behavior, or it could be from outside things. Money is one of the biggest things that we see. Families get into financial difficulties, and your tempers do shorten," says Estep.

Estep encourages parents that it is okay to ask for help if you're feeling frustrated. If you suspect a child is being abused, call the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline number 1-800-800-5556.

One of the members of the Child Abuse Review Board is Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear. He tells me abuse is the most common cause of death for the children he sees.

The abuse comes in the form of shaken baby syndrome and co-sleeping, where the parents sleep in the same bed as the child, which Lockyear says is a frustrating and ongoing battle. He says parents often times do not think it will happen to them until it does. Even the weight of an arm or a bed decorated with pillows and stuffed animals can be fatal for a baby. Lockyear says high numbers of abuse reports stem from a high reporting rate.

"I think this community doesn't tolerate it. They don't sweep it under the rug, and they report it. It makes us look like we may have a high incident, but I question that. I think maybe some counties aren't reporting as well as we are, and law enforcement down here goes after these people very quickly, and very heavy, and puts them in jail. So the abusers get locked up. It makes us look like we have a high rate, but really we have a good response," says Lockyear.

Lockyear says parenting can be frustrating, but you must be aware of how your actions are affecting your child.

"Well the number one priority is keeping our children safe, " says Det. Tim Alford with the Evansville Police Department.

Alford is called in to investigate cases warranting criminal charges.

"They may not be physically abused. It may be that mom and dad are so intoxicated all the time they're not getting their needs met," says Alford.

In nearly every child abuse case, I'm told the parents are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"There's no way that they're going to be an effective parent. That's a hard enough job as it is. If you're intoxicated, it's an impossible job," says Lockyear.

Estep says the majority of cases she sees are with children younger than 2. Children that are difficult to communicate with, making it difficult for parents when tensions run high.

"You just have to have that ability to step back. I don't think there's a parent in the world that hasn't been upset or angry. It may not be the child. At that point, you just have to take a deep breath and think about what you're about to do," says Lockyear.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.