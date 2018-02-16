Several school threats made in the Tri-State days after Florida shooting

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, child abuse deaths doubled in Indiana in 2017, from 34 to 70. According to Evansville Police, reports of child abuse have gone up 50 percent from 2016 to 2017. While officials tell us they are not necessarily seeing that increase in Vanderburgh County, there is still a group dedicated to keeping kids safe.More >>
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, child abuse deaths doubled in Indiana in 2017, from 34 to 70. According to Evansville Police, reports of child abuse have gone up 50 percent from 2016 to 2017. While officials tell us they are not necessarily seeing that increase in Vanderburgh County, there is still a group dedicated to keeping kids safe.More >>
Matt Robbins:Superintendent Daviess Co. Public Schools "We took added precautions today at Daviess County High School. We had three officers from the sheriff's department."More >>
Matt Robbins:Superintendent Daviess Co. Public Schools "We took added precautions today at Daviess County High School. We had three officers from the sheriff's department."More >>
Police officers in Mt. Vernon are training to confront mental illness head-on. They're doing it through a program called CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) training. CIT training puts the participants through an intensive five-day training program that includes seminars, scenario-based training, verbal de-escalation exercises, and the chance to sit down with people who are suffering from mental illness.More >>
Police officers in Mt. Vernon are training to confront mental illness head-on. They're doing it through a program called CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) training. CIT training puts the participants through an intensive five-day training program that includes seminars, scenario-based training, verbal de-escalation exercises, and the chance to sit down with people who are suffering from mental illness.More >>
Evansville police arrested a student after they say he created a fake Facebook account to make a threat toward an Evansville high school.More >>
Evansville police arrested a student after they say he created a fake Facebook account to make a threat toward an Evansville high school.More >>
It happened in the 2300 block of Heritage Park neighborhood on Thursday evening.More >>
It happened in the 2300 block of Heritage Park neighborhood on Thursday evening.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.More >>
Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.More >>
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.More >>
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
The Alabama railroad workers who called police about the suspicious vehicle that contained a missing Johns Island child are holding a news conference.More >>
The Alabama railroad workers who called police about the suspicious vehicle that contained a missing Johns Island child are holding a news conference.More >>
The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.More >>
The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The man prosecutors say kidnapped a four-year-old Johns Island girl after beating her mother Tuesday afternoon had no connection to the victims.More >>
The man prosecutors say kidnapped a four-year-old Johns Island girl after beating her mother Tuesday afternoon had no connection to the victims.More >>