Mt. Vernon Police train to better understand mental illness

Officers in Mt. Vernon are taking a direct approach to help understand mental illness with more training.

They are doing it through a program called CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) training. CIT training puts the participants through an intensive five-day training program that includes seminars, scenario-based training, verbal de-escalation exercises, and the chance to sit down with people who are suffering from mental illness.

"It was eye-opening to realize that these are just people who are affected by an illness," said Caleb McDaniel, a Mt. Vernon patrolman.

McDaniel finished his CIT training this week. He is one of five officers at the Mt. Vernon Police Department who have completed the program.

Police Chief Tony Alldredge says that each of the officers participated in the training voluntarily. Alldredge served as the training coordinator for the police department before becoming chief.

He says that mental health awareness is an issue that needs to be emphasized.

"Sometimes you'll go to a call and you'll think you're dealing with somebody that's not acting right or something and a lot of times it is a mental illness that we need to be aware of and address," said Alldredge.

McDaniel echoed his chief's remarks: "It's easy to maybe confuse mental illness or mental health issues with someone who maybe is just being defiant or maybe with someone who is just breaking the law because they're a lawbreaker."

To McDaniel, the training he received through CIT gives him an advantage when a mental health crisis arises.

"It kind of gives us the tool to interact with them," said McDaniel, "maybe talk with them and get them the resources and the help that they need."

