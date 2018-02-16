HOOPS LIVE: McLean Co. at Apollo

Highway 41 southbound drivers endured hours of traffic backup for their Friday commute. Indiana Transportation officials tell us their crews had to shut down the right-hand southbound lane near Waterworks Rd. early Friday afternoon because of a cluster of potholes. The Friday rush hour home was anything but. Many called in our newsroom telling us they had been stuck in Evansville heading into Henderson for three hours and counting. INDOT officials say the company they get asphalt ...