19 Tri-State HSBB games set for Friday

Police officers in Mt. Vernon are training to confront mental illness head-on. They're doing it through a program called CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) training. CIT training puts the participants through an intensive five-day training program that includes seminars, scenario-based training, verbal de-escalation exercises, and the chance to sit down with people who are suffering from mental illness.More >>
Evansville police arrested a student after they say he created a fake Facebook account to make a threat toward an Evansville high school.More >>
It happened in the 2300 block of Heritage Park neighborhood on Thursday evening.More >>
State health officials say Indiana's flu-related deaths rose to nearly 200 last week as the current severe flu season continued.More >>
Saturday morning, members from Harrison High School's football team will be joined by a group of college students with "Students Today, Leaders Forever".More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.More >>
The Alabama railroad workers who called police about the suspicious vehicle that contained a missing Johns Island child are holding a news conference.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
It's no secret how LeBron James feels about President Donald Trump. Perhaps one of the most influential public figures in sports, LeBron has spoken out against the president numerous times in the past.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
