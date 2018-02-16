Evansville man accused of dealing large quantities of meth

An Evansville man is in jail accused of dealing large quantities of meth.

Police arrested 39-year old Samone Steen after an investigation that started in August.

Police say he is accused of supplying meth to be sold.

He's facing charges of conspiracy to commit dealing in meth and a meth-dealing charge.

He's being held on a $50,000 bond.

