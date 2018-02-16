IU Qualifies 19 for Friday Final at Big Ten Championships - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

IU Qualifies 19 for Friday Final at Big Ten Championships

COLUMBUS, IN (WFIE) -

The No. 9-ranked Indiana University women's swimming and diving team will bring back 19 swimmers and divers for Friday night finals at the 2018 Women's Big Ten Championships at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio.

Among the 19 finalists, the Hoosiers will have seven in Championship Finals, 10 in B Finals and two in C Finals. Entering Friday night, Indiana is in second place overall with a total of 396 points.
 
100 Butterfly
Indiana had an excellent showing in the 100 fly prelims, with all three swimmers qualifying for Friday night's finals with personal-best and NCAA B cut times.
Christine Jensen continued her strong swimming this week, qualifying second overall for the Championship Final with a time of 51.67 – the fourth-fastest time in school history. Joining Jensen in the A Final will be Shleby Koontz, who qualified fourth overall with a time of 52.42.
Holly Spears will swim in the B Final for the Hoosiers after touching the wall with a mark of 53.59.
 
400 IM
Sam Lisy led the quartet of IU swimmers in the 400 IM prelims, as the quartet all earned spot in Friday night's finals with NCAA B cut times.
Lisy will swim in the Championship Final after touching the wall with a time of 4:11.05 to qualify eighth overall.
Indiana will have a trio in the B Final of the event with Reagan Cook (4:15.54), Josie Grote (4:16.62) and Bailey Kovac (4:17.22) all swimming. The freshmen Grote and Kovac posted personal-best times in the prelims.
 
200 Freestyle
Kennedy Goss will lead three IU swimmers in to the finals of the 200 freestyle on Friday night. The senior qualified fourth overall for the Championship Final with a NCAA B cut time of 1:44.68.
Both Delaney Barnard (1:45.79) and Maria Paula Heitmann (1:46.03) just missed on the A Final, qualifying ninth and 10th overall, respectively. The duo's personal-best times and NCAA B cut marks, however, make them the top-two seeds for the B Final on Friday night.
 
100 Breaststroke
Two-time defending Big Ten champion Lilly King will be the top seed for Friday night's Championship Final of the 100 breaststroke with a NCAA A cut and McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion record time of 57.47. King's time is also the fastest time in the country this season.
Freshman Abby Kirkpatrick had a great swim, qualifying 11th overall to earn a spot in the B Final with a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 1:00.83. Laura Morley will swim in the C Final after touching the wall with a NCAA B cut of 1:01.51.
 
100 Backstroke
Senior Ali Rockett will be the No. 2 seed in Friday night's Championship Final of the 100 backstroke after swimming a NCAA B cut time of 51.57.
Marie Chamberlain just missed the A Final, but will be the top seed in the B Final after touching with a NCAA B cut of 52.81. Joining Chamberlain will be freshman Grace Haskett, who qualified 16th overall with a B cut of 53.56.
Rachel Matsumura will swim in the C Final after coming in with a NCAA B cut time of 53.65.
 
3-Meter Dive
Jessica Parratto will be the No. 2 seed for Friday night's Championship Final of the 3-meter dive after scoring a 379.60 in prelims. Her total is a season-best and is the ninth-best score in IU history.
Freshman Taylor Carter will be in the B Final after totaling a personal-best score of 305.55. Both Parratto and Carter's marks were NCAA Zones qualifying scores.
The No. 9 Hoosiers will continue the 2018 Big Ten Championships on Friday evening with the finals of the 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 3-meter dive and 200 freestyle relay.
 
100 Butterfly
Christine Jensen – 51.67 (Championship Final – Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)
Shelby Koontz – 52.42 (Championship Final – Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)
Holly Spears – 53.59 (B Final – Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)
 
400 IM
Sam Lisy – 4:11.05 (Championship Final - NCAA B Cut)
Reagan Cook – 4:15.54 (B Final - NCAA B Cut)
Josie Grote – 4:16.62 (B Final - Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)
Bailey Kovac – 4:17.22 (B Final - Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)
 
200 Freestyle
Kennedy Goss – 1:44.68 (Championship Final - NCAA B Cut)
Delaney Barnard – 1:45.79 (B Final - Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)
Maria Paula Heitmann – 1:46.03 (B Final - NCAA B Cut)
28. Cassy Jernberg – 1:48.84 (Personal Best)
32. Laurel Eiber – 1:49.13 (Personal Best)
70. Anne Rouleau – 1:53.32 (Personal Best)
 
100 Breaststroke
Lilly King – 57.47 (Championship Final - NCAA A Cut, Pool Record)
Abby Kirkpatrick – (B Final – Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)
Laura Morley – 1:01.51 (C Final – NCAA B Cut)
26. Mackenzie Atencio – 1:02.11 (Personal Best, NCAA B Cut)
35. Hope Hayward – 1:02.91
 
100 Backstroke
Ali Rockett – 51.57 (Championship Final - NCAA B Cut)
Marie Chamberlain – 52.81 (B Final - NCAA B Cut)
Grace Haskett – 53.56 (B Final - NCAA B Cut)
Rachel Matsumura – 53.65 (C Final - NCAA B Cut)
34. Camryn Forbes – 55.14
35. Katie Keller – 55.21
 
1-Meter Dive
Jessica Parratto – 379.60 (Championship Final - NCAA Zones Qualifying Score)
Taylor Carter – 305.55 (B Final - Personal Best, NCAA Zones Qualifying Score)
44. Mya Kraeger – 225.00
48. Kallie Higgins – 207.40

Courtesy: IU Media Relations

