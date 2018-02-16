EPD arrest Central HS student after threat made on Facebook

Evansville police say 18-year-old Brandon Lee Jones created a fake Facebook account under the name 'Kaleb Jenson' and left a screenshot of this threat on an EvansvilleWatch post.

Evansville police arrested a student after they say he created a fake Facebook account to make a threat toward an Evansville high school.

Officers were notified of a threatening comment made at 9:50 p.m. Thursday by 'Kaleb Jenson' on an EvansvilleWatch post from February 12.

The comment was a screenshot of 'Jenson' stating, "since Florida lost some people it's time for somebody else to (sic) I'm Shooting up one of the Evansville High Schools tomorrow".

Investigators say the IP address where the post originated from was 5717 Springfield Drive in Vanderburgh County.

Police and Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation officials were able to determine that Central High School student 18-year-old Brandon Lee Jones lived at that address.

Jones was removed from the school and taken to police headquarters. Police say he admitted to creating the fake Facebook account and made the threat with the intent of school being canceled on Friday. They also say he was concerned he would be referred to court if he missed any more school days due to multiple absences.

Jones was arrested on charges of felony intimidation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

The EVSC released the following statement regarding Jones' arrest:

"We applaud the Evansville Police Department for their diligent and swift work and cooperation with school officials to conduct an investigation resulting in an arrest. Early this morning we were notified by EPD that an unknown individual had made an ambiguous, nonspecific threat on social media against an unnamed Evansville high school. We immediately notified all local public and private high schools to make them aware of this threat. Precautionary measures were taken in all EVSC high schools. We take all threats seriously and will continue to work with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of our schools."

Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the case. If you have any additional information about the case, you are asked to call EPD.

