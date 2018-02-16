Dozens of students to help Tri-State Food Bank

It happened in the 2300 block of Heritage Park neighborhood on Thursday evening.More >>
State health officials say Indiana's flu-related deaths rose to nearly 200 last week as the current severe flu season continued.More >>
Saturday morning, members from Harrison High School's football team will be joined by a group of college students with "Students Today, Leaders Forever".More >>
Vectren says their customers will see lower electric and gas rates beginning this year as a result of the newly enacted federal tax legislation.More >>
The name of the suspected shoplifter who caused the lockdown of a Henderson school Thursday has been released.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.More >>
