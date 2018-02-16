Dozens of students to help Tri-State Food Bank

Saturday morning, members of Harrison High School's football team will be joined by a group of college students with "Students Today, Leaders Forever."

The group hosts pay it forward tours to help organizations like the Tri-State Food Bank. Volunteers will stay busy with a bunch of projects like labeling canned goods and packing bags with food for children and seniors.

Without help like this, Food Bank officials say they wouldn't be as successful as they are.

"We get a lot of support and a lot of help during the winter months November, December and that's great. But we need help year round. We're really trying to build our volunteer base. Students, it's a great way to build up those community service hours, seniors, and we need volunteers not just on these Saturdays but throughout the week." Executive Director, Tri-State Food Bank, Glenn Roberts.

Every first and third Saturday, volunteer blitzes are held at the food bank.

Every first and third Saturday, volunteer blitzes are held at the food bank.

