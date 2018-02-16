Kentucky Dems hope state issues trump loyalty to Trump

Democrats who lost their grip on power in Kentucky's legislature are fighting back with their biggest lineup of candidates in years.

But their main advantage in a state that's surged toward the GOP might be President Donald Trump's absence atop the ticket in November - and unrest about a contentious first year under Republican rule in Frankfort.

Conceding that Trump remains popular in Kentucky, Democrats hope the adage that all politics is local rings true this year.

Tapping into what they say is discontent over Kentucky's budget and pension problems, Democrats recruited large numbers of women and teachers to field what they say is their highest number of legislative candidates in 18 years. They're competing in 93 of 100 House districts.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)