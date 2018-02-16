What's drawing Olympic tourists to the beach in Pyeongchang? - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

What's drawing Olympic tourists to the beach in Pyeongchang?

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
By Kara Biernat
PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (WFIE) -

Our Ball State students spent some more time at the beach in South Korea and Kara Biernat found what's drawing many of the Olympics tourists.

