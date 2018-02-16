Watch Now on Sunrise: Rain, then Colder, Rough Day for Team USA

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie, Lauren and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

RAIN ENDING: A cold front has swept out the near record high temps with most of the rain ending this morning. High temps will return to seasonable levels in the lower to mid 40's. On Saturday, we'll have more rain and cooler temps in the lower 40's. It'll be brighter and warmer on Sunday as high temps reach the lower 50's.

OLYMPICS: Team USA is hoping to bounce back from a disappointing day. American Mikaela Shiffrin was unable to become the first skier to successfully defend an Olympic gold in the slalom. Shiffrin finished fourth. Defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan has won the men's short program. Adam Rippon was the top American as he finished seventh, 10 places ahead of two-time U.S. champion Nathan Chen. The latest on Sunrise.

So, enjoy your Friday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.