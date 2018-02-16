Watch Now on Sunrise: Rain, then Colder, Rough Day for Team USA - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Watch Now on Sunrise: Rain, then Colder, Rough Day for Team USA

RAIN ENDING: A cold front has swept out the near record high temps with most of the rain ending this morning. High temps will return to seasonable levels in the lower to mid 40's. On Saturday, we'll have more rain and cooler temps in the lower 40's. It'll be brighter and warmer on Sunday as high temps reach the lower 50's. 

OLYMPICS:  Team USA is hoping to bounce back from a disappointing day. American Mikaela Shiffrin was unable to become the first skier to successfully defend an Olympic gold in the slalom. Shiffrin finished fourth. Defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan has won the men's short program. Adam Rippon was the top American as he finished seventh, 10 places ahead of two-time U.S. champion Nathan Chen. The latest on Sunrise.

    Donna Scheller of Evansville holds a family photo after learning her great-niece was one of the 17 victims killed during the Parkland, Florida school shooting.Donna Scheller of Evansville holds a family photo after learning her great-niece was one of the 17 victims killed during the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

    The devastation of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida hits home in Evansville. We met a woman who just learned on Thursday her great niece was one of 17 killed. Donna Scheller tells us, she flipped on the TV Wednesday, like so many of us yesterday, to see what was unfolding in Florida.  That's when she realized it was happening at the school where her nephew's children attend.  "We turned it on and left it on," she told us. "I finally called my ...

    Officers are still trying to determine if the dog was the cause of the man's death and woman's injuries.

    Left lane drivers are getting pulled over more often in the Tri-State and some of them don't even know why.

