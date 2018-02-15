Eagles stopped by Cardinals, 94-81

The devastation of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida hits home in Evansville. We met a woman who just learned on Thursday her great niece was one of 17 killed. Donna Scheller tells us, she flipped on the TV Wednesday, like so many of us yesterday, to see what was unfolding in Florida. That's when she realized it was happening at the school where her nephew's children attend. "We turned it on and left it on," she told us. "I finally called my ...More >>
The devastation of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida hits home in Evansville. We met a woman who just learned on Thursday her great niece was one of 17 killed. Donna Scheller tells us, she flipped on the TV Wednesday, like so many of us yesterday, to see what was unfolding in Florida. That's when she realized it was happening at the school where her nephew's children attend. "We turned it on and left it on," she told us. "I finally called my ...More >>
Officers are still trying to determine if the dog was the cause of the man's death and woman's injuries.More >>
Officers are still trying to determine if the dog was the cause of the man's death and woman's injuries.More >>
Left lane drivers are getting pulled over more often in the Tri-State and some of them don't even know why.More >>
Left lane drivers are getting pulled over more often in the Tri-State and some of them don't even know why.More >>
The tragedy in Florida impacting teachers and students here at home.More >>
The tragedy in Florida impacting teachers and students here at home.More >>
Having a plan in place during an active shooting spree can help save lives, especially in schools. We talked to the Henderson County Sheriff to get those suggestions. First of all, Sheriff Ed Brady says kids needs to listen and look for warning signs. They also need to report those or any other suspicious activity. If you find yourself in a building with a shooter, run if you can. He says to run away from the sound of gunfire. However, that can be hard to determine or not possible....More >>
Having a plan in place during an active shooting spree can help save lives, especially in schools. We talked to the Henderson County Sheriff to get those suggestions. First of all, Sheriff Ed Brady says kids needs to listen and look for warning signs. They also need to report those or any other suspicious activity. If you find yourself in a building with a shooter, run if you can. He says to run away from the sound of gunfire. However, that can be hard to determine or not possible....More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Workers are protesting outside of a Sumter County chicken plant following allegations of a racist comment made by a manager at the plant.More >>
Workers are protesting outside of a Sumter County chicken plant following allegations of a racist comment made by a manager at the plant.More >>