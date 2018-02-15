Evansville woman learns her great-niece is one of 17 killed in FL shooting

Donna Scheller of Evansville holds a family photo after learning her great-niece was one of the 17 victims killed during the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

The devastation of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida hits home in Evansville. We met a woman who learned on Thursday her great-niece was one of 17 killed.

Donna Scheller told us she flipped on the TV Wednesday to see what was unfolding in Florida. That's when she realized it was happening at the school where her nephew's children attend.

Donna said her youngest great-niece Evelynn is a freshman at the high school. She's okay. But at that point, the family hadn't heard from Evelynn's older sister, Carmen Schentrup.

"Later that night he called," Scheller took a deep breath. "He said they didn't have any news yet. I said, 'No news yet?' He said, 'Yeah, we hadn't heard from Carmen yet'. I said, 'Oh my gosh.'"

Carmen didn't make it.

"Next morning he called," Scheller told us. "He just said she's dead. She was one of the four that was unidentified."

Scheller said Carmen had just been accepted to enroll at the University of Florida in the Fall. She said she was an exceptional student-athlete as a basketball player for the school.

With her whole life ahead of her, now her family is making funeral arrangements.

"They will not let the family see the body. That's all I know," Scheller cried.

Scheller now has a personal message for lawmakers.

"I hope, instead of trying to educate the children on running from them, why doesn't our Congress and our people in Washington do something about this gun law? I think it's ridiculous that a 19-year-old boy can buy the gun that shot like that thing went off. I think it's terrible. Please remember all those children in your prayers. That's it," Scheller continued to cry.

Scheller and her husband are planning to make the flight down to Florida when Carmen's funeral arrangements are finalized.



