Indiana Wins Another Title at Big Ten Championships

The No. 9-ranked Indiana University women's swimming and diving team won another title on Thursday night at the 2018 Women's Big Ten Championships at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio.

Through seven events, the Hoosiers sit in second place overall with a total of 396 points, behind only Michigan with a score of 430 points. Ohio State is in third with 370 points, while Minnesota (355) and Wisconsin (300) round out the top-five.

The Hoosiers continued their dominance in the 400 medley relay, winning the Big Ten title for the third-straight season and for the fourth time in the last five years with a NCAA A cut time of 3:27.81. The time is a IU school, Big Ten, Big Ten meet and McCorkle Aquatic Center record and is the best time in the nation so far this season.

Ali Rockett had a tremendous leadoff 100 backstroke leg for IU, setting a personal-best with a NCAA B cut time of 51.25. Her mark is the fourth-fastest time in Indiana history.

Jessica Parratto had a great showing in the Championship Final of the 1-meter dive, winning bronze with a NCAA Zones qualifying score of 330.20. Parratto was extremely consistent in her list, scoring between 54.00 and 58.50 on all six of her attempts.

Christine Jensen had a career swim in the Championship Final of the 200 IM, placing fifth overall with a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 1:56.76. Lilly King was right behind her, taking sixth place with a NCAA B cut of 1:56.81.

In the B Final of the 200 IM, Rachel Matsumura was seventh to place 15th overall with a NCAA B cut of 1:58.97.

Three Hoosiers were in the C Final of the event, led by Sam Lisy who placed 19th overall with a NCAA B cut of 1:59.11. Aby Kirkpatrick took 20th (1:59.95) and Josie Grote was 22nd (1:59.99) with NCAA B cut marks.

In the 500 freestyle, Cassy Jernberg had a great swim for the Hoosiers, finishing sixth overall with a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 4:39.22. Also in the A Final, Kennedy Goss was eighth with a NCAA B cut mark of 4:42.51.

Maria Paula Heitmann had a career swim in the C Final of the 500 freestyle, closing over the last 100 yards to win and take 17th overall with a PR and NCAA B cut of 4:43.23. Delaney Barnard also set a PR in the race, finishing third to place 19th with a NCAA B cut time of 4:44.61.

Freshman Grace Haskett led the Hoosiers in the 50 freestyle, placing eighth in the Championship Final with a NCAA B cut time of 22.35. Haskett now owns four of the top five times in program history in the event.

Ali Rockett had an impressive swim in the B Final, placing third to take 11th overall with a personal-best and NCAA B cut of 22.49.

In the C Final, both Holly Spears and Shelby Koontz were clutch for IU, placing second and third in the race out of lanes 7 and 8, respectively. Spears took 18th overall with a PR and B cut of 22.78, while Koontz was 19th with a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 22.79.

The No. 9 Hoosiers will continue the 2018 Big Ten Championships on Friday morning with the prelims of the 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke and 3-meter dive.

Courtesy: IU Media Relations