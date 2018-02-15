Police: Man killed, woman hurt after dog attack in Owensboro - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police: Man killed, woman hurt after dog attack in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a dog attack in Owensboro, according to police.

It happened in the Heritage Park neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Officers are still trying to determine if the dog was the cause of the man's death and woman's injuries.

We're told an investigation is ongoing. The coroner will release the man's name after the family is notified.

We are working to get more information.

