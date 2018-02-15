Names, details released in Owensboro dog attack

A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a dog attack in Owensboro, according to police.

It happened in the 2300 block of Heritage Park neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they were met by two aggressive dogs. One of the dogs charged at the officers and had to be put down due to its aggressive behavior.

When officers got inside the home, they found an injured man and woman lying on the floor. The pair has since been identified as 46-year-old David Brown and 45-year-old Dana Brown.

Police say the couple's dogs were fighting and they were both hurt trying to separate the dogs. David and Dana were taken to Owensboro Health hospital.

David ended up passing away. The Daviess County Coroner’s report shows that he suffered a cardiac arrest that was complicated by the dog attack.

There's no word yet on Dana's condition.

We'll keep you updated.

