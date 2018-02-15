Special Report: Left Lane Law - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Special Report: Left Lane Law

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Chellsie Brown, Reporter
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Left lane drivers are getting pulled over more often in the Tri-State and some of them don't even know why.

It's a law that lots of people have never heard of.

Drivers in Kentucky are required to stay in the right lane on every highway where the speed limit is 65 miles per hour or higher unless drivers are passing another car.

In Indiana, you should only be in the left lane on state highways if you are getting ready to turn or passing. 

We rode with state police and found several violators.

Police say the left-hand law is as much for your safety as it is for those around you.

State police say the best rule of thumb for getting in the left lane to turn is to do it within a half mile before your turn. 

