Weather forces changes to USI Baseball opener - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Weather forces changes to USI Baseball opener

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Mother Nature has forced a venue and schedule change for the opening weekend of the 2018 USI Baseball season. Due to the forecast of heavy rains, 13th-ranked USI's doubleheader with top-ranked Delta State University has been moved from noon Friday in Cleveland, Mississippi, to noon Saturday in Quincy, Illinois.
 
The USI single game with 16th-ranked Quincy, originally slated for noon Saturday in Cleveland, has been postponed to a date and time still to be determined.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Tri-State parents and school officials react to Florida school shooting

    Tri-State parents and school officials react to Florida school shooting

    Thursday, February 15 2018 9:03 PM EST2018-02-16 02:03:10 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    The tragedy in Florida impacting teachers and students here at home.  

    More >>

    The tragedy in Florida impacting teachers and students here at home.  

    More >>

  • Sheriff offers protective suggestions during shooting spree

    Sheriff offers protective suggestions during shooting spree

    Thursday, February 15 2018 9:05 PM EST2018-02-16 02:05:09 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Having a plan in place during an active shooting spree can help save lives, especially in schools. We talked to the Henderson County Sheriff to get those suggestions. First of all, Sheriff Ed Brady says kids needs to listen and look for warning signs. They also need to report those or any other suspicious activity. If you find yourself in a building with a shooter, run if you can. He says to run away from the sound of gunfire. However, that can be hard to determine or not possible....

    More >>

    Having a plan in place during an active shooting spree can help save lives, especially in schools. We talked to the Henderson County Sheriff to get those suggestions. First of all, Sheriff Ed Brady says kids needs to listen and look for warning signs. They also need to report those or any other suspicious activity. If you find yourself in a building with a shooter, run if you can. He says to run away from the sound of gunfire. However, that can be hard to determine or not possible....

    More >>

  • HPD: Suspect found with pliers, not gun

    HPD: Suspect found with pliers, not gun

    Thursday, February 15 2018 8:18 PM EST2018-02-16 01:18:50 GMT
    Report of a person with a weapon at North Middle School in Henderson turned out to be a shoplifter with a pair of pliers concealed in his pants (WFIE).Report of a person with a weapon at North Middle School in Henderson turned out to be a shoplifter with a pair of pliers concealed in his pants (WFIE).

    Authorities are searching around North Middle School in Henderson. Dispatchers confirm there was a report of a person with a weapon, and officers have been looking for that person.

    More >>

    Authorities are searching around North Middle School in Henderson. Dispatchers confirm there was a report of a person with a weapon, and officers have been looking for that person.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly