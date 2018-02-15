Weather forces changes to USI Baseball opener

The tragedy in Florida impacting teachers and students here at home.More >>
Having a plan in place during an active shooting spree can help save lives, especially in schools. We talked to the Henderson County Sheriff to get those suggestions. First of all, Sheriff Ed Brady says kids needs to listen and look for warning signs. They also need to report those or any other suspicious activity. If you find yourself in a building with a shooter, run if you can. He says to run away from the sound of gunfire. However, that can be hard to determine or not possible....More >>
Authorities are searching around North Middle School in Henderson. Dispatchers confirm there was a report of a person with a weapon, and officers have been looking for that person.More >>
Daviess County is expecting a half inch to one and a half inches of rain over the next few days, but the soft and wet ground won't be able to retain much more water and will push it to the roadways.More >>
The school-wide safety team in Warrick County met to discuss additional opportunities to help keep schools safe. The safety team is made up of several law enforcement agencies, and we're told, they decided to put some extra measures in place.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
Alone. A picture speaks a thousand words, but one photo circulating on social media can be described with one. He is alone. Dressed in a button down, the man sits in a booth with a card neatly propped on the table. Two plates, two sets of silverware and two glasses of wine lay in front of him. Across from the otherwise romantic spread sits an ornate bottle, holding what once showered him in loving embraces, laughs and memories. For just one meal, he wa...More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
