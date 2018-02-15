Weather forces changes to USI Baseball opener

Having a plan in place during an active shooting spree can help save lives, especially in schools. We talked to the Henderson County Sheriff to get those suggestions. First of all, Sheriff Ed Brady says kids needs to listen and look for warning signs. They also need to report those or any other suspicious activity. If you find yourself in a building with a shooter, run if you can. He says to run away from the sound of gunfire. However, that can be hard to determine or not possible....