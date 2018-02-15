Rajala out for this weekend’s games

The University of Southern Indiana Athletic Department announced that men’s basketball senior forward Julius Rajala (Helsinki, Finland) will miss this weekend’s games due to a violation of team rules

“Julius made an error in judgment and has taken responsibility for his actions,” said USI Head Coach Rodney Watson. “We plan on him rejoining the team next week.”

Rajala is averaging 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 2017-18. He had a season-best 24 points in the win at the University of Indianapolis and 12 rebounds in the loss at Drury University.

