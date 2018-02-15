Sheriff offers protective suggestions during shooting spree

Having a plan in place during an active shooting spree can help save lives, especially in schools.

We talked to the Henderson County Sheriff to get those suggestions.

First of all, Sheriff Ed Brady says kids need to listen and look for warning signs. They also need to report those or any other suspicious activity.

If you find yourself in a building with a shooter, run if you can. He says to run away from the sound of gunfire. However, that can be hard to determine or not possible.

In that case, he urges people to find a barrier or get behind a locked door. Turn off the lights and lay low.

Try to find an object to shield yourself. A book bag or even a hardback book could be useful in a classroom setting.



Also, make sure your cell phone is turned off if you're hiding.

“It appears most times these shooters are moving very quickly; it’s very chaotic. They find a locked door, they don’t kick it open to see if somebody is there. They move to an area where there are unlocked doors and people because they want to shoot as many people as they can,” Sheriff Brady said.

“Some of these weapons, I don’t think a text book is going to make a difference, but I’m going to try it. If I’m in that situation, I’m going to do anything I can within reason to slow the bullet down or block the bullet,” Sheriff Brady added.

Despite 18 school shootings in this US already this year, Sheriff Brady says schools over all remain safe place for students to learn.

