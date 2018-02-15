Tri-State parents and school officials react to Florida school shooting

The tragedy in Florida impacting teachers and students here at home.

"I wrote my Valentine's night consisted of grilling my two children about the active shooter protocols in place at their schools, Warrick County School Corporation Parent Erika Taylor said. "Hash tag enough is enough."

Parent Erika Taylor, no doubt - one of many parents, having tough conversations this week about what their kids are seeing in the news. Wondering, is this our nation's new reality?

To think that my daughter and my son are living through that now and in asking her all these questions she said,' mom you are scaring me,' Why are you asking me all this? Is this going to happen at my school," Taylor said.

While Warrick County School Corporation officials say they don't ever want a school shooting to happen again - they say - they won't ignore the topic.

"I think the main focus of my conversation with students if they have these concerns is just reminding them of our shared responsibility to keep each other safe and what does that look like during the school day and outside of it," Castle High School Guidance Director Sarah Elaman said.

Taylor says as a mom - she feels frustration at times, but says something has to be done.

"You don't want your children just living in a constant state of terror but there's also the reality that - here we are the most developed country in the world, or so they say, but yet why are we having this gun violence problem," Taylor said.

"It's terrifying," Elaman said. "I think as a parent and as a teacher it's the worst possible thing you can think of is loosing a child. Either your own child or a student, just kind of reenforces the importance of what we do here everyday as far as our safety procedures.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.