Thunderbolts visit VA Health Care Center

The Pro-Thunderbolts made a visit to the Evansville VA Health Care Center.

It was really great, the Thunderbolts were invited to the VA Health Care Center as a part of National Salute Week

The players passed out Thunderbolts hats, took pictures with fans, visited with veterans and asked about their experiences.

Forward Sean Reynolds was there, and he said anytime he gets an opportunity to say thank you to a veteran or anyone who is serving our country, he jumps at the chance.

The Thunderbolts will be back in action at the Ford Center Friday night hosting Knoxville. It is their pink out game for breast cancer awareness.

Puck drop is slated for 7:15.

