Police presence at North Middle School in Henderson

Report of a person with a weapon at North Middle School in Henderson

Authorities are searching around North Middle School in Henderson.

Dispatchers confirm there was a report of a person with a weapon, and officers have been looking for that person.

Heavy police presence right now at Henderson’s North Middle pic.twitter.com/FWtBMybxlC — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) February 15, 2018

These are among some of the first responding officers and deputies to North Middle. I was getting ready for a 4 o’clock live shot pic.twitter.com/DRYpHdkhXo — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) February 15, 2018

HPD now at Rite Aid, across street from North Middle pic.twitter.com/jCDR3Vg2Y9 — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) February 15, 2018

School was already out for the day when this all started, but staff inside the building were told to stay put.

There was also a call sent out that the high school campus was put on lockdown. That lockdown is now over.

A message from HC Schools pic.twitter.com/pwtfVSXCv5 — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) February 15, 2018

Police said there is no indication that anything was found.

We'll keep you updated.

