Name of suspect who caused Henderson school lockdown released

Report of a person with a weapon at North Middle School in Henderson turned out to be a shoplifter with a pair of pliers concealed in his pants (WFIE).

The name of the suspected shoplifter who caused the lockdown of a Henderson school Thursday has been released.

Police say that suspect is 42-year-old Mark Pool.

Dispatch got a call from Rite Aid stating a white male with a rifle was running toward North Middle School. That's when officers called the school to lock it down.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Henderson Police Department, and Kentucky State Police responded to the school. They entered the building and broke into teams to search the building while others established a perimeter.

We're told there were also two students, two children, and a parent inside the school at the time. Everyone in the school was taken to a secure location in the building by law enforcement officers.

Law enforcement searched the building once more before K9 officers were brought in.

While this was happening, an officer was reviewing security footage from Rite Aid. The officer determined the initial description of the alleged suspect was incorrect and there was never an armed gunman at North Middle School.

Security footage also showed there was never a gun. Police say Pool shoplifted alcohol from Rite Aid and hid it under his shirt.

We're told a witness thought they had seen a concealed rifle in Pool's pants, but police say it was actually a pair of pliers for removing a security device.

Pool was found a short time later and police say he admitted to shoplifting the alcohol before he was arrested. Police say he was not a threat to the school.

He's in the Henderson Co. Detention Center on a charge of theft by unlawful taking and/or shoplifting.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.