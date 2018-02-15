HPD: Suspect found with pliers, not gun - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

HPD: Suspect found with pliers, not gun

Report of a person with a weapon at North Middle School in Henderson turned out to be a shoplifter with a pair of pliers concealed in his pants (WFIE).
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

There's new information regarding the police presence at North Middle School in Henderson.

According to Henderson police, the alleged gunman didn't have a gun.

Dispatch got a call from Rite Aid stating a white male with a rifle was running toward North Middle School. That's when officers called the school to lock it down.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Henderson Police Department, and Kentucky State Police responded to the school. They entered the building and broke into teams to search the building while others established a perimeter.

We're told there were also two students, two children, and a parent inside the school at the time. Everyone in the school was taken to a secure location in the building by law enforcement officers.

Law enforcement searched the building once more before K9 officers were brought in.

While this was happening, an officer was reviewing security footage from Rite Aid. The officer determined the initial description of the alleged suspect was incorrect and there was never an armed gunman at North Middle School. 

Security footage also showed there was never a gun. A man shoplifted alcohol from Rite Aid and hid it under his shirt. 

We're told a witness thought to have seen a concealed rifle in the man's pants, but police say it was actually a pair of pliers for removing a security device.

The shoplifter was found a short time later and admitted to shoplifting the alcohol before he was arrested.

Police say he was not a threat to the school.

