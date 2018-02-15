Warrick Co. school safety team discusses additional safety measures

The school-wide safety team in Warrick County met to discuss additional opportunities to help keep schools safe. The safety team is made up of several law enforcement agencies, and we're told, they decided to put some extra measures in place.

Those include allowing the safety team access to security cameras in every school building. This could help law enforcement in an urgent situation.

School officials say logistics and reunification strategies were discussed too.

There's a safety plan for each specific school in the corporation, in addition to active shooter drills.

"School safety is something we talk a great deal about. We let the kids know how important it is," said Superintendent Brad Schneider. "It's something we spend a great deal of time and effort on because that is a top priority. Kids have to feel safe before they will learn to their maximum level."

Schneider also says he encourages anyone who might see something suspicious to bring it to the school corporations attention for investigation.

