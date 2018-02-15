Scott Elementary teacher appears in court, facing 3 counts of child molestation

Authorities are searching around North Middle School in Henderson. Dispatchers confirm there was a report of a person with a weapon, and officers have been looking for that person.More >>
Daviess County is expecting a half inch to one and a half inches of rain over the next few days, but the soft and wet ground won't be able to retain much more water and will push it to the roadways.More >>
The school-wide safety team in Warrick County met to discuss additional opportunities to help keep schools safe. The safety team is made up of several law enforcement agencies, and we're told, they decided to put some extra measures in place.More >>
A former student was arrested Wednesday after the sheriff said he killed 17 people and wounded at least 15 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.More >>
On Thursday, the Scott Elementary teacher charged with molesting a student made his first court appearance. 25-year-old Justin Wolf is charged with three counts of child molesting.More >>
Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
