Scott Elementary teacher appears in court, facing 3 counts of child molestation

On Thursday, the Scott Elementary teacher charged with molesting a student made his first court appearance. 25-year-old Justin Wolf is charged with three counts of child molesting.

Police arrested Wolf last week. A parent came forward saying their child was touched inappropriately during class by a teacher. He has been out of jail on a $10,000 cash bond since Saturday.

On Thursday, he walked freely into the courtroom. A special prosecutor from Posey County is handling this case.

Per condition of his bond, Wolf is not allowed to have any contact with the victim or that family. He is also banned from all EVSC properties.

The three charges are for three separate instances between January 29 and February 8. Wolf was escorted out of the courtroom through a back door.

Parents gathered Thursday morning outside Scott Elementary to pray together before school. They said it was a good time for healing and moving on.

Wolf is expected back in court on April 26. It's a case we will continue to follow.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.