Gibson Co. deputy sentenced in child seduction case

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Daniel Greer. (Source: Knox Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

A Gibson County sheriff's deputy convicted in a child seduction case is sentenced to three years in prison.

Daniel Greer was accused of asking two teenage boys to participate in sexual activity. He was found guilty by a jury in January.

State police say Greer was a school resource officer at Gibson Southern High School, which is where he met the boys. 

His trial only involved one of the victims.  

