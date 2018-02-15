Gibson Co. deputy sentenced in child seduction case

A former student was arrested Wednesday after the sheriff said he killed 17 people and wounded at least 15 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.More >>
On Thursday, the Scott Elementary teacher charged with molesting a student made his first court appearance. 25-year-old Justin Wolf is charged with three counts of child molesting.More >>
Thursday was national Random Acts of Kindness Day. One bank in Owensboro made sure the community feels the kindness all week.More >>
A Gibson County sheriff's deputy convicted in a child seduction case is sentenced to three years in prison.More >>
Two former Webster County teachers have been indicted on drug charges.More >>
Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
