Gibson Co. deputy sentenced in child seduction case

A Gibson County sheriff's deputy convicted in a child seduction case is sentenced to three years in prison.

Daniel Greer was accused of asking two teenage boys to participate in sexual activity. He was found guilty by a jury in January.

State police say Greer was a school resource officer at Gibson Southern High School, which is where he met the boys.

His trial only involved one of the victims.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.