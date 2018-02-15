Fmr. Webster Co. teachers indicted on drug charges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Fmr. Webster Co. teachers indicted on drug charges

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) -

Two former Webster County teachers have been indicted on drug charges.  

A grand jury indicted Lucia Jenkins and Jason West on trafficking meth charges. 

Jenkins was also indicted on possession of child pornography charges.  The two were arrested in October.  

They are due back in court in April.

