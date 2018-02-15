Thunderbolts to host Ice Bears

Only 9 points behind first-place Pensacola, the Thunderbolts get back to action with three games this upcoming weekend, hosting the Knoxville Ice Bears before hitting the road for another tour or Alabama, with stops in Birmingham against the Bulls and in Huntsville to take on the Havoc.
Weekend In Review:
After hosting Birmingham on Thursday, the Thunderbolts played a home-and-home double with the Mississippi RiverKings. On Friday night, Dylan Clarke picked up his 20th goal of the season and Jonah Imoo had a solid night, stopping 32 shots of 34 faced. The next night in Mississippi, the Bolts would go down 4-0 before mounting a comeback to tie the game, as Frank Schumacher, Nick Lazorko, John Scorcia and Mike Fazio all found the back of the net to tie the game at four goals aside.
The Weekend Ahead:
The Thunderbolts host the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, Feb. 16, for Medical Appreciation Night. Face-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CST. On Saturday, Feb. 17, the Thunderbolts will be in Birmingham taking on the Bulls for a 7:05 p.m. CST puck drop. The Bolts finish the weekend on the road with a 5 p.m. CST late afternoon contest in Huntsville against the Havoc. Both road games can be viewed on SPHL Live and listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network on MixLr.
Scouting the Opponent:
This past Thursday, the Ice Bears would fall in overtime in Huntsville, 3-2. Tyler Howe and Lawrence Cornellier scored the goals for Knoxville, who at one point trailed 2-0 before tying the game. The Ice Bears got revenge on the Havoc on home ice on Friday night, winning 2-1 with goals from Eliot Grauer, and Marcus Ortiz, who’s game winning goal was scored with just over six minutes left in regulation. Hetenyi stopped 40 shots of 41 faced, and would start again the following night in Roanoke. The Rail Yard Dawgs would find their way to a 5-1 victory over Knoxville, as Michael Chen tallied the lone goal, and Hetenyi allowed 5 goals on 23 shots.
Following the Bolts meeting with the Bulls on Thursday, the Bulls returned home to stun the Peoria Rivermen twice on home ice, winning 3-2 on Friday, and in comeback fashion, 6-5 in a shootout on Saturday. Taylor Dickin, Shane Topf and Justin Larson notched goals on Friday, with Parks stopping 42 of 44 shots. The following night, down 5-3 in the final seven minutes, Jacob Barber and Evan Schultz would score to force overtime, and Barber would win the game in the shootout, finishing with a hat trick against his former club. Schultz finished with two goals, while Andy Bathgate tallied one. Last night, the Bulls pulled off another upset, downing the Pensacola Ice Flyers by a 5-3 score at home. Barber picked up another two goals, John Rey scored twice, and Brandon Fehd would add another as the Bulls storm their way into playoff contention. Before hosting Evansville, the Bulls play in Macon on Friday night.
Following their doubleheader with Knoxville, the Havoc hosted the Ice Flyers on Saturday Night. In a back and forth battle, Powers, Stephen Hrehoriak, Andy Willigar, and Shawn Bates all tallied goals in regulation. The Ice Flyers forced overtime, and the game was decided in a shootout as Stuart Stefan would pot the lone shootout goal to
win it for Huntsville 5-4. Last night, the Havoc would win again by the same score in Mississippi, with the winning goal being scored with only 1:32 left in regulation in a 4-4 tied game by Willigar. Nutkevich, Stefan, Alex Botten and Justin Fox would also score as Keegan Asmundson stopped 36 of 40. Before hosting the Thunderbolts, Huntsville heads to Roanoke for two games on Friday and Saturday night.
Transactions:
Courtesy: Thunderbolts Media Relations
A former student was arrested Wednesday after the sheriff said he killed 17 people and wounded at least 15 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.More >>
A former student was arrested Wednesday after the sheriff said he killed 17 people and wounded at least 15 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.More >>
Authorities say 41-year-old Elton Funches admitted he had about a pound of synthetic marijuana, two guns, and cash.More >>
Authorities say 41-year-old Elton Funches admitted he had about a pound of synthetic marijuana, two guns, and cash.More >>
An Owensboro, KY man is accused of possessing unregistered machine guns.More >>
An Owensboro, KY man is accused of possessing unregistered machine guns.More >>
It happened early Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Washington St.More >>
It happened early Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Washington St.More >>
There has been criticism over a pound of pot. Evansville Police arrested two people at a Mary Street apartment Wednesday. But, when authorities announced the arrests, some critics questioned their tactics on social media.More >>
There has been criticism over a pound of pot. Evansville Police arrested two people at a Mary Street apartment Wednesday. But, when authorities announced the arrests, some critics questioned their tactics on social media.More >>
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.More >>
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
Police say the 4-year-old Johns Island child recovered safe and sound from an alleged abductor has been reunited with her family.More >>
Police say the 4-year-old Johns Island child recovered safe and sound from an alleged abductor has been reunited with her family.More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
An Alabama police chief investigating reports of a suspicious led to the rescue of a missing Johns Island toddler and the arrest of her suspected abductor.More >>
An Alabama police chief investigating reports of a suspicious led to the rescue of a missing Johns Island toddler and the arrest of her suspected abductor.More >>