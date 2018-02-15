Detectives: Guns, 3 pounds of synthetic pot found in felon's home

A former student was arrested Wednesday after the sheriff said he killed 17 people and wounded at least 15 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.More >>
Authorities say 41-year-old Elton Funches admitted he had about a pound of synthetic marijuana, two guns, and cash.More >>
An Owensboro, KY man is accused of possessing unregistered machine guns.More >>
It happened early Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Washington St.More >>
There has been criticism over a pound of pot. Evansville Police arrested two people at a Mary Street apartment Wednesday. But, when authorities announced the arrests, some critics questioned their tactics on social media.More >>
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
Police say the 4-year-old Johns Island child recovered safe and sound from an alleged abductor has been reunited with her family.More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
An Alabama police chief investigating reports of a suspicious led to the rescue of a missing Johns Island toddler and the arrest of her suspected abductor.More >>
