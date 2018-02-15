Detectives: Guns, 3 pounds of synthetic pot found in felon's home

Authorities say they found guns and nearly three pounds of synthetic marijuana in the home of a felon.

Detectives say they had a search warrant Wednesday for a South Kerth Avenue in Vanderburgh County.

They say 41-year-old Elton Funches was home alone, and admitted he had about a pound of synthetic marijuana, two guns, and cash.

Detectives say they found synthetic marijuana in several places. In all, they say it weighed just about three pounds.

They say they also found 10 grams of marijuana, about $800 in cash, ammunition, and two stolen, loaded guns.

Detectives say Funches has a felony conviction for dealing cocaine and spent several years in prison.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.