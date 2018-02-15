Owensboro man accused of possessing unregistered machine guns

An Owensboro, KY man is accused of possessing unregistered machine guns.

The US Attorney's Office says a grand jury in Bowling Green, KY has charged 45-year-old Glen Allan Aley with 19 counts of possessing multiple types of firearms.

We're told Aley had machine guns, short-barreled shotguns, short-barreled rifles, and silencers, that were not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

According to the indictment, Aley had the firearms between February 16, 2017, and March 28, 2017.

Aley is currently out of jail on $25,000 bond.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.